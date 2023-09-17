Cumberland Runs Wild in 50-6 win over Kentucky Christian

LEBANON, Tenn. (9-16-2023) – Cumberland ran wild all over Kentucky Christian as the Phoenix stood strong and rout the Knights 50-6 at Nokes-Lasater Stadium on Saturday evening.

Cumberland (2-1) racked up 574 yards of total offense and 438 on the ground. Treylon Sheppard and Nick Burge both went over 100 yards rushing the ball. Sheppard went for 185 yards on 24 carries with two scores and Burge went for an even 100 yards on 16 touches and a touchdown. Tim Pannell added 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Luke Holloway completed 11-of-15 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown while adding 65 yards on the ground. Elijah Gaskin was the recipient of the passing touchdown with one grab for 10 yards.

The defense played well again holding Kentucky Christian to six points and just 157 yards of offense, after three quarters the Knights had just 58 yards. Joey Samples led the team in tackled with 10, the first double-figure tackles performance by a Phoenix this season. He also had 2.5 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Source: Cumberland Athletics

MORE SPORTS NEWS