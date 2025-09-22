Cumberland Rallies Past Pikeville in Thrilling Comeback

September 20, 2025 — Cumberland overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Pikeville 21-17 at Hambley Athletic Complex in front of 1,700 fans. The Phoenix scored all 21 points in the second half to improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Bears fell to 0-3.

Third Quarter Explosion Sparks Turnaround

Pikeville extended their lead to 17-0 early in the third quarter on Xavier Malone’s 1-yard touchdown run. Cumberland responded immediately with Isaiah O’Neal hauling in a 66-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Abston to cut the deficit to 17-7. Minutes later, Cannon Johnson returned a blocked punt three yards for a touchdown, bringing the Phoenix within three points at 17-14.

Quarterback Performance

Quarterback Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Jaylen Abston Cumberland 2-5 79 1 0 2 Zach Holtzclaw Cumberland 6-14 90 0 0 0 Xavier Malone Pikeville 31-41 271 0 0 3

Cumberland’s defense made the critical play in the fourth quarter when Chazz Hunter recovered a Xavier Malone fumble and returned it 56 yards to the Pikeville 3-yard line. Jacob Cornejo punched it in on the next play to give the Phoenix their first lead at 21-17 with 10:40 remaining.

Ground Game Battle

Running Back Team Att Yards TD Long Avg Jacob Cornejo Cumberland 18 65 1 17 3.6 Amon Williams Pikeville 28 79 1 10 2.8

Pikeville built a 10-0 halftime lead on an Amon Williams 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Isaac Smith’s 20-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Bears appeared in control after Malone’s touchdown made it 17-0, but Cumberland’s defense shut them out the rest of the way.

Cumberland’s defense stiffened after the third quarter, holding Pikeville scoreless over the final 18 minutes while the offense found its rhythm. The Phoenix defense recorded three sacks and forced the crucial fourth-quarter fumble that set up the game-winning score.

