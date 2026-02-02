Cumberland Men’s Bowling Wins Mid-South Conference Regular Season Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–Cumberland University has been crowned the 2025-26 Mid-South Conference men’s bowling regular-season champion, conference officials announced on Monday.



Cumberland secured the first men’s bowling regular-season title in program history after finishing atop the conference standings with a 30-4 overall record across four Mid-South Conference regular-season events. The Phoenix edged out Tennessee Wesleyan by a single match in the final standings, showcasing consistency from start to finish in one of the league’s most competitive seasons.



The Phoenix were dominant throughout the year, highlighted by a perfect 9-0 performance at the Greater Nashville event, setting the tone for the championship run. Cumberland followed with an 8-1 showing at the Brandon Burns Memorial, a 6-2 finish at the Lynne Jordan Memorial, and a strong 7-1 record at the Thomas N. Burris Memorial, closing out conference play.



Behind Cumberland, Tennessee Wesleyan finished second at 29-5 (.853), while the University of Pikeville rounded out the top three with a 26-8 (.765) mark. Campbellsville took fourth place followed by Midway and Lindsey Wilson in fifth and sixth.



Shawnee State came in at seventh place and the University of the Cumberlands were eighth. Union Commonwealth was ninth and Brescia was 10th.



With the regular-season crown secured, Cumberland enters postseason play as the top seed in this weekend’s double-elimination Mid-South Conference Tournament, set for Southern Lanes in Bowling Green.

Source: Cumberland

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email