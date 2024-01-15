Cumberland Men’s Volleyball 2024 Schedule Release

LEBANON, Tenn.– Cumberland men’s volleyball gears up for another season under the reins of head coach Chris Padilla, supported by a roster of nine returning athletes and five new faces.

The Phoenix have three conference competitions on their schedule, featuring matchups against Georgetown and Campbellsville. Cumberland is slated to host just seven of their 23-game schedule.

Cumberland’s campaign will kick off in Fort Wayne on February 8 as they take on Indiana Tech for the first time since the 2020 season.

The team will stay in Indiana, heading to the Mishawaka area for an early season tournament at Bethel University. They will first take on Judson University on February 9 then quickly turn around for a two-game day on the 10th. Their stay in Indiana will conclude with matches against Culver-Stockton College and Calumet College of St. Joseph.

The Phoenix will have just under a week to recoup as the Maryville Invitational will kick off on February 16 in Town and Country, Mo. They will first battle Missouri S&T before facing Roosevelt University and host Maryville University on February 17 to close out the road trip.

The Phoenix open conference play on February 20 as they head over to Georgetown, Ky. to face the Tigers. They will stay on the road and head to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a tri-match on February 23. Cumberland will take on host Carolina University before facing Reinhardt University.

The Phoenix will close out that weekend in Rio Grande, Ohio for an afternoon contest against Rio Grande on February 24.

After a long stretch of road matches, the Phoenix are set to have their home opener on February 27 against Midway University. The team will have just a day to recover before Brescia University (Ky.) heads to town on February 29.

Cumberland is set for one more road match before a four-game stretch at home, taking on Oakland City University on March 12 in Oakland City, Ind.

Cumberland’s home game stint will kick off with a tri-match on March 16. They will first face conference foe Campbellsville University before taking on the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy St. Louis.

On March 21, the Phoenix will have their second battle with Georgetown, this time enjoying a home court advantage. The team will see Rio Grande once more on March 23 before hitting the road.

Cumberland is set for consecutive matches in Kentucky, first against Midway on March 27. They open up the month of April with a contest against Brescia in Owensboro on the 2nd.

The Phoenix will head back to Lebanon for their final home match of the season, hosting Oakland University for a senior night showdown.

Cumberland’s regular season will conclude with back-to-back matches in Georgia. They will first face Reinhardt University in Waleska on April 9 before heading over to Marietta on April 10 to see Life University.

The Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball tournament is scheduled for April 18 in Bowling Green, Ky.

Source: Cumberland

