Cumberland Men’s Soccer Coach Keely Departs for Lipscomb

June 10, 2024 – Cumberland University men’s soccer head coach Shane Keely has resigned to take on an assistant coaching role at Lipscomb University.

Keely, who served as head coach for the past two seasons, led the team to a conference championship last season. Before his head coaching tenure, he spent five seasons as an assistant coach, during which the team won three championships.

Under Keely’s leadership as head coach, the team achieved a 20-9-6 record, earned a berth in the NAIA National Tournament, and secured a conference title. He coached seven All-Mid-South Conference players, including two First Team members in 2023 and three in 2022. Additionally, eight players received conference player of the week honors during his tenure.

Source: Cumberland

