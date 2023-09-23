Cumberland Men’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Schedule

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for a season that promises to be exciting with lots of travel as first year head coach Eric Evans unveils the 2023-24 schedule.

Cumberland is set to open up the campaign on October 26th as the Cumberland Phoenix face off against Bryan College. In this early-season showdown, the Phoenix aim to set the tone for what lies ahead, igniting the spirit of their loyal fan base.

As November dawns, the Phoenix are on the move. On November 3rd, they hit the road, bound for Pulaski, Tennessee, for the Tennessee Southern Tournament. The opener against the Firehawks will be the first time the in-state rivals have met since Tennessee Southern went back to the Southern States Athletic Conference this season. The following day, the Phoenix continue their quest as they face off against Point, once again in Pulaski, Tennessee.

But the challenges don’t stop there. November 10th and 11th mark a significant milestone as Cumberland heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Mid-South/Crossroads Crossover. A back-to-back weekend of basketball intensity awaits, with Friday pitting them against Marian and Saturday against St. Francis. This is the third annual Mid-South Conference/Crossroads League Crossover this time hosted by the Marian.

Later in November, on the 24th and 25th, the Phoenix return to Tennessee, but will be in Kingsport as they take part in one of the biggest NAIA basketball classics at The Show. Here, they’ll go head-to-head with Arizona Christian and Columbia International. The Show takes place in the Convention Center of MeadowView Resort where they can run two games at a time for a truly unique venue. This is the ninth year the tournament has been put on.

Cumberland will roll into their home opener just after Thanksgiving as CU plays host to Oakwood on November 28th. On December 5th, they journey to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a showdown against Indiana Tech, adding another chapter to their season’s narrative. Then, back on home floor for the first time at the Dallas Floyd Arena on December 9th, Tennessee Southern comes knocking.

The mid-December stretch brings the Southeastern Tournament in Lakeland, Florida, into focus. On December 15th and 16th, the team faces Southeastern and Florida College, respectively. The warmth of the Florida sun contrasts with the icy determination of competitors, making for a thrilling tournament atmosphere before the team breaks for the Holidays.

As the calendar flips to January, Cumberland’s focus shifts to the conference battles that will define their season. On January 11th, they embark to Henderson, Tennessee, to challenge Freed-Hardeman. A pivotal home game awaits on January 13th as Cumberland hosts Campbellsville at the Dallas Floyd Arena. The Phoenix head on the road for the next three contests heading to the Cumberland on January 18 and then again to Georgetown on the 20th. The Phoenix head to Columbia, Kentucky on January 27th after getting that Thursday off to take on Lindsey Wilson.

February brings the final stretch of conference matchups. On February 1st, Bethel University visits the Dallas Floyd Arena. Then, on February 3rd, Cumberland hits the road to Campbellsville, Kentucky, to face Campbellsville. February 8th sees a return to Lebanon as Lindsey Wilson College comes to town.

Later in February, on the 15th and 17th, Freed-Hardeman and Bethel University will be the opponents. As the regular season winds down, February 22nd marks a showdown against the University of Cumberlands at home. The grand finale unfolds on February 24th, as Georgetown College comes to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena for Senior Day.

Source: Cumberland Sports

More Sports News