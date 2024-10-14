Cumberland Knock Off No. 4 Bethel with a 21-14 Win

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland football knocks off No. 4 Bethel with a big team effort to win 21-14 on Hall of Fame and Homecoming weekend.

The Phoenix (5-1, 1-1 MSC) took down a Top 5 opponent for the first time since 2018. Cumberland came out and were physical from the opening kick, never trailing in the game. The Phoenix collected nearly 100 yards more on offense than Bethel, having another great game on the ground going for 248 and adding 136 in the air. The Phoenix had the ball for over 38 minutes of game clock controlling the clock in the contest.

Quarterback Luke Holloway played a great game completing 10-of-18 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for 96 yards and a score. Jeremiah Bryant added 100 yards on the ground, his second game this season over 100 yards, with one touchdown. Isaiah O’Neal caught two passes for 55 yards and a score. Carson Posch and Jacob Cornejo each made two grabs as well and Kaiden Hatchett hauled in three passes.

The defense played great today holding Bethel’s offense to just 268 yards. The Wildcats did most of their damage rushing the football as they went for 200 yards on the ground with just 68 passing yards.

It was a complete team effort defensively as everyone played well today. Boston Follis and Cannon Johnson led the team in tackles with six each, Johnson added a sack and a pass break up. Derek Taylor had five tackles and two break ups and Jalen Brown had four up front for CU.

Source: Cumberland

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email