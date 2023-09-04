Cumberland Football Grinds Out Overtime Victory Against Webber International

BABSON PARK, Fla. 9-2-2023 – Cumberland Football answered the bell in a big way, grinding out a dogfight of a game to walk-off Webber International in overtime on the road, 19-13.

In overtime, the defense made a statement before Trevor Griffin intercepted a 3rd Down play to set up a score for the win. The first play of overtime for the Phoenix was reviewed as what was initially called was a fumble on the field recovered by Webber, but the play was overturned reignited CU. Workhouse Treylon Sheppard and Quarterback Luke Holloway got it done on the ground before Holloway was able to sneak in on the goalline for a walk-off victory.

Sheppard toted the load for Cumberland today rushing for 140 yards on 21 touches. The back averaged 6.7 yards per carry helping open up the offense. Holloway was efficient throwing the ball while also getting down on the ground. He completed 7-of-11 passes for 92 yards with one interception and rushed 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Source: Cumberland Sports

