Cumberland Football Finishes Season with 10-3 Victory Over Faulkner

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland honored their seniors with a 10-3 win in a defensive slugfest to end the 2023 season with a win at Nokes-Lasater.

After spending the last month of the season on the road, Cumberland was finally able to come home and honor 10 seniors before the game for their final game in a CU uniform: Shaw Niblett, Lennon Harris, Bryaden Sanders, Alex Valdez, Trevor Griffin, Treylon Sheppard, Bret Robinson, Joseph Moore, and Jonathan Garner.

The defense shined in this game holding Faulkner to 30 yards of total offense. Cumberland racked up eight sacks on three different Eagles quarterbacks. Aaron Davis led the charge picking up 2.5 sacks and a team-high seven tackles. Dez Wallace had 1.5 sacks and Jalen Brown, Joey Samples, Jonathan Garner, and Jeremiah Mathews each added one. Derek Taylor posted an interception in the fourth quarter.

The Cumberland offense totaled 252 yards with 230 coming from the running game. Quarterback Luke Holloway ran for 124 yards on 18 carries and senior Treylon Sheppard packed on 97 on 32 touches and a touchdown.

Source: Cumberland

