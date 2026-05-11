Cumberland Football Announces 2026 Signing Class

Cumberland University head football coach Tim Mathis has announced the program’s 2026 signing class, adding 44 student-athletes through a mix of freshmen and transfers to bolster the Phoenix roster heading into next season. More Sports News

What Is the Size and Scope of Cumberland’s 2026 Signing Class?

The 2026 class is Mathis’ ninth signing group at Cumberland and one of the program’s most geographically diverse. The 44-player haul draws primarily from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, with additional talent reaching into Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, California, and beyond. The class is designed to provide immediate competition and long-term depth across all three phases of the game.

Which Freshmen Did Cumberland Football Sign in 2026?

Quarterbacks:

Mitchell Carey, DCA, Mt. Juliet, TN

Brady Swallows, Warren County, McMinnville, TN

Running Backs:

Harrison Edwards, Lebanon High, Lebanon, TN

Jason Jackson, Irwin County, Ocilla, GA

Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County, Alamo, GA

Wide Receivers:

Braylon Burns, Riverdale, Murfreesboro, TN

Carneilus Douglas, Brighton, TN

Darrick Franklin II, St. George’s Independent School, Memphis, TN

Ondreo Sawyer, Unity Christian, Rome, GA

Tight Ends:

Walter Caine, Upperman High School, Baxter, TN

Jaxson Jones, Bowdon, GA

Offensive Line:

Logan Hardway, Greenbrier High, Greenbrier, TN

Logan Sisk, South Pittsburg, TN

Elliott Whiteside, Unity Christian, Rome, GA

Defensive Line:

Jacob Bailey, Fairley, Memphis, TN

Brandin Woods, WEB DuBois, Louisville, KY

Edge/JACK:

Takeo Hibler, Rabun County, Rabun Gap, GA

Christian White, Louisville Male High, Louisville, KY

Colston McCombs, Pell City, AL

Linebackers:

Ryan Moles, Greenbrier High, Greenbrier, TN

Luke Mullinger, Centerville, OH

Shrell Simpkins, Lebanon High, Lebanon, TN

Defensive Backs:

Tristun Anderson, Pell City, AL

Dakari Garner, Fairley, Memphis, TN

Rodney Hines, Putnam County, Eatonton, GA

John Binion, Lebanon High, Lebanon, TN

Marquis Earl, Oakland, Murfreesboro, TN

JaDevin Pryce, Columbia, Decatur, GA

Xavier Oliver, Almeta Crawford, Houston, TX

Special Teams:

Chase Dodson, K, Tullahoma, TN

Jacoby Guiliano, K/P, Cherokee Bluff, Flowery Branch, GA

Kam West, LS, Watertown, TN

Who Are the Transfer Additions for Cumberland Football in 2026?

Defensive Line:

Shamir Atkinson, DT, Saginaw Valley State, Bloomfield, NJ

Jeremy Willoughby, DT, Webber International University, St. Petersburg, FL

Omarion Jackson, DE, Pearl River CC, Forest City, MS

Edge/JACK:

Alvin Williams, DE, Norfolk University, Atlanta, GA

Jerardo Ponce, JACK, Modesto College, Modesto, CA

Linebackers:

Tristan Bohannon, Mississippi Delta CC, Memphis, TN

Gerald Nathan, Johnson C. Smith, Charlotte, NC

Defensive Backs:

Donald Gatling, SS, Virginia Union University, Hampton, VA

David Johnson, SS, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Hooks, TX

Jaylen Lawrence, Butler CC, Lafayette, LA

James Mozon, CB, Rocky Mountain College, Hayward, CA

Shawn Senatus, CB, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, New Orleans, LA

How Has Cumberland Football Performed Heading Into the 2026 Season?

The Phoenix enter the 2026 season with consecutive seven-win campaigns and received votes in the NAIA Top 25 in every poll during the previous season. The 2026 signing class is built to sustain and advance that momentum, with Mathis emphasizing character, versatility, and a blend of freshman talent alongside transfer experience.

Source: Cumberland