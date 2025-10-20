Cumberland Falls to Georgetown in Fumble-filled Contest

October 18, 2025 – Georgetown defeated Cumberland 34-13 at Toyota Stadium, capitalizing on three turnovers to secure victory. The Tigers (5-2) used defensive touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away from the Phoenix (4-3).
Georgetown led 13-0 at halftime behind field goals by Nate Craft and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Gehrig Slunaker to Brian Tawuo.
Quarterbacks Lead Aerial Attack
|Quarterback
|Team
|Comp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Long
|Jake Parker
|Cumberland
|26/45
|240
|0
|2
|23
|Gehrig Slunaker
|Georgetown
|16/28
|190
|1
|1
|33
The third quarter proved costly for Cumberland. Isaiah Wills-Jackson recovered a fumble for an 18-yard touchdown, followed by Tyler Snell’s fumble recovery and 8-yard score.
Ground Game Struggles for Both Teams
|Running Back
|Team
|Attempts
|Yards
|TD
|Long
|Avg
|Jake Parker
|Cumberland
|13
|66
|0
|13
|5.1
|Jacob Cornejo
|Cumberland
|13
|21
|1
|9
|1.6
|Guy Bailey
|Georgetown
|14
|31
|0
|11
|2.2
|Daniel Kamara
|Georgetown
|6
|13
|0
|6
|2.2
Cumberland scored on drives of 75 and 59 yards with touchdowns by Lamar Childress and Jacob Cornejo. However, Wills-Jackson’s 99-yard interception return sealed the victory for Georgetown.
Georgetown forced three fumbles and two interceptions while controlling possession 34:48 to 25:12. Cumberland drops to 4-3, while Georgetown improves to 5-2.
