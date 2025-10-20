Cumberland Falls to Georgetown in Fumble-filled Contest

October 18, 2025 – Georgetown defeated Cumberland 34-13 at Toyota Stadium, capitalizing on three turnovers to secure victory. The Tigers (5-2) used defensive touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away from the Phoenix (4-3).

Georgetown led 13-0 at halftime behind field goals by Nate Craft and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Gehrig Slunaker to Brian Tawuo.

Quarterbacks Lead Aerial Attack

Quarterback Team Comp/Att Yards TD INT Long Jake Parker Cumberland 26/45 240 0 2 23 Gehrig Slunaker Georgetown 16/28 190 1 1 33

The third quarter proved costly for Cumberland. Isaiah Wills-Jackson recovered a fumble for an 18-yard touchdown, followed by Tyler Snell’s fumble recovery and 8-yard score.

Ground Game Struggles for Both Teams

Running Back Team Attempts Yards TD Long Avg Jake Parker Cumberland 13 66 0 13 5.1 Jacob Cornejo Cumberland 13 21 1 9 1.6 Guy Bailey Georgetown 14 31 0 11 2.2 Daniel Kamara Georgetown 6 13 0 6 2.2

Cumberland scored on drives of 75 and 59 yards with touchdowns by Lamar Childress and Jacob Cornejo. However, Wills-Jackson’s 99-yard interception return sealed the victory for Georgetown.

Georgetown forced three fumbles and two interceptions while controlling possession 34:48 to 25:12. Cumberland drops to 4-3, while Georgetown improves to 5-2.

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email