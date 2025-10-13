Cumberland Falls to Bethel 28-24 in Conference Opener

October 11, 2025 — Cumberland (4-2, 0-1) squandered a 14-7 halftime lead as Bethel (3-2, 2-0) rallied for a 28-24 victory Saturday at Walter Butler Stadium in McKenzie, Tennessee.

The Phoenix struck first on Jake Parker’s 79-yard touchdown pass to Jarrius Rogers, then added another score before halftime on a 38-yard Parker-to-Kaiden Hatchett connection. But Bethel dominated the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points to steal the conference opener.

Quarterbacks Tell Different Stories

Parker showed big-play ability but costly mistakes, while Bethel’s Destin Chance played error-free football when it mattered most.

Quarterback Completions Attempts Yards TDs INTs Long Jake Parker (CU) 10 21 238 3 1 79 Destin Chance (BETHEL) 15 27 223 2 0 36

Ground Game Ineffective

Cumberland controlled the clock with 50 rushing attempts but gained just 129 yards. Jacob Cornejo carried 24 times for only 41 yards, while Rod Payne provided the lone bright spot with 34 yards on eight carries.

Running Back Attempts Yards TDs Long Avg Jacob Cornejo (CU) 24 41 0 10 1.7 Rod Payne (CU) 8 34 0 16 4.3 Jordan Cason (BETHEL) 7 48 2 33 6.9

Bethel’s Jordan Cason delivered the decisive blows with two touchdown runs, including a 33-yard score in the fourth quarter that gave the Wildcats their first lead at 21-20.

Turnover Proves Costly

Parker’s third-quarter interception at the Cumberland 37 shifted momentum permanently. Bethel scored three plays later on Ray Harvey’s 36-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 14-14. Harvey finished with nine catches for 148 yards and two scores.

Cumberland reached the Bethel 6-yard line late in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs with 1:38 remaining, sealing their fate.

The loss drops Cumberland to 0-1 in conference play. The Phoenix return home next week seeking their first league victory.

