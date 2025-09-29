Cumberland Fall to Florida Memorial, 24-19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Cumberland couldn’t overcome Florida Memorial despite a strong effort, dropping their second game of the season 24-19.

First Half

Cumberland struck first as Cornejo capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. Florida Memorial answered immediately with a 72-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

After Abston threw an interception returned to the six-yard line, the Lions capitalized with a quick touchdown for a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Jarrius Rogers’ 55-yard kickoff return set up a 31-yard Jack Kantner field goal, cutting the deficit to 14-10. Florida Memorial added a field goal before halftime to lead 17-10.

A two-hour lightning delay halted play at the break.

Second Half

The third quarter remained scoreless. Early in the fourth, Cumberland drove to the goal line but settled for another Kantner field goal, making it 17-13.

Florida Memorial responded with a five-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead to 24-13 with 11:23 remaining.

Jake Parker led Cumberland back, sneaking in from one yard out. The Phoenix went for two but failed, making it 24-19 with 7:13 left.

After forcing a three-and-out, Cumberland got the ball at their 45-yard line. Parker moved the offense into Florida Memorial territory, but his third-down pass was intercepted, allowing the Lions to run out the clock.

Up Next

Cumberland has a bye week before traveling to face Bethel.

