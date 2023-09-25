Cumberland Esports Valorant Team Ranked No. 22

LEBANON, Tenn.- Cumberland Esports Valorant team finds themselves at No. 22 in the latest Collegiate Valorant Rankings, announced on Wednesday.

The Valorant Team that consists of Austin Etue, Michael Lara, William Wright, Paulo de Castro, Guilherme Langone, are currently 3-0 on the NACE season with victories over Siena Heights, Western Kentucky, and Missouri State.

Over the weekend, the team competed in HUE Fest, an invitation only event, where they finished in fifth place with victories over No. 12 University of St. Thomas, No. 13 Harrisburg University and No. 24 Converse University.

This is the first time that Cumberland Valorant has been ranked in the Top 25 polls.

Source: Cumberland Sports

