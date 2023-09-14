Cumberland Esports Starts Season with Undefeated Week Across Four Titles

LEBANON, Tenn. (September 12, 2023) – Cumberland Esports opened up the 2023-24 season with an undefeated week across four titles: Rocket League, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Valorant.

The Rocket League team of Mark Spikula, Jonathan Jones, Garrett Palmer, and Logan Lawson went 2-0 picking up two sweeps in the week. Last Tuesday, the team swept Capital University winning three straight matches and followed that yesterday with a sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Overwatch team of Logan Wilson, Preston Olivier, Braiden McNay, Riku Duncan, and Andrew Kingston had an excellent showing this last weekend going 2-0 in the Overwatch Collegiate homecoming. This consisted of a clean 3-0 sweep over Missouri Valley and a 3-1 victory over University of North Texas.

The Call of Duty team of Jordan Wortman, Jerrett Zollinger, Nikolas Bridges, and Francis Lombardo started their season last Wednesday with a sweep over Old Dominion University.

The Valorant team picked up their first win of the season in match one as Missouri State University forfeited the match.

The Valorant Varsity team is set to take on Western Kentucky University tomorrow evening in the NACE competition. While Valorant Academy faces Saint Clair CC. Both games will be at 6:00 p.m.

Source: Cumberland

