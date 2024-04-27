Cumberland Esports Grabs Eleven All-Conference Awards

Lebanon, Tenn. – – Eleven Cumberland Esports members earned All-Conference honors as Spencer Claypool and Max Wood were both voted Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively.

Coach Spencer Claypool has led the meteoric rise of the program and was duly honored with the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year award this season. This season alone Cumberland managed to grab eleven total Conference Players of the Week along with three Conference Championships.

His right-hand man, Max Wood, was also voted as the Assistant Coach of the Year as the Phoenix were nominated for the Esports U Program of the Year. Wood’s hard work led to Cumberland being just one of five teams who were put up for the award.

Overwatch is fresh off winning the Mid-South Conference Championship for the second year in a row, and four members of the Championship winning team were selected to All-Conference teams. Andrew Kingston, Braiden McNay, and Preston Olivier all were voted to the First Team and Logan Wilson was voted to the Second Team.

McNay had a standout performance in March earning his lone MSC Player of the Week honor, in a 3-0 shutout of the Cumberlands. Preston Olivier also earned an honor for MSC Player of the Week for his spectacular performance against Bethel where he went 62-0 in a series sweep.

Logan Wilson also won a POTW award, kicking off the season by winning the first MSC honor. Kingston was the final member of the All-Conference team; though he did not win any weekly honors, his season-long performances cemented himself a First Team spot.

Valorant also grabbed the Mid-South Conference Championship and had four of the five winning team’s members selected to All-Conference. Paulo de Castro Gobis and William Wright were voted to the First Team and David Luchero and Phoenix Zulueta both grabbed Second Team.

All four Phoenix won their own Player of the Week awards, sweeping the weekly awards all season long. Gobis, Zululeta, Wright, and Luchero all won consecutively as Cumberland didn’t drop a conference match all season long and shut down Cumberlands in the championship game.

The final team that competed in Mid-South play was Rocket League and like Valorant, Rocket League swept weekly conference awards the entirety of the season. Cumberland’s lone First Team member was a part of the Conference runners-up side, Jonathan Jones, as well as his runners-up teammate, Kenyon Wagner, winning Second Team. Logan Lawson was a part of the Conference championship side and earned himself Second Team honors.

