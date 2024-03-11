Cumberland Cheer Finishes Fifth at MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- March 9, 2024 – Cumberland’s cheerleading team secured a fifth-place finish at the Mid-South Conference Championships.

First-year head coach Jessica Cain earned the title of Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year, while Krysten Kearney, also in her first year with the team, was named Mid-South Conference Assistant Coach of the Year. Kylie Fann and Joseph Hamby earned Academic All Mid-South Conference honors, with Hamby also being named to the MSC Champions of Character Team.

The Championships featured two rounds of competition with nine total teams. The first round was a preliminary worth 25 percent of the overall championship score while the second round was a finals round worth 75 percent of the total score.

In the preliminary round, the Phoenix scored 80.32, landing them in fourth place, just behind Midway, who finished third with a score of 81.73. The University of the Cumberlands led the pack into the second round with a score of 93.16, followed by Georgetown in second with 92.26.

In the second round, Pikeville made a notable move from fifth to fourth with a total score of 80.97, trading leaderboard positions with the Phoenix, who finished just behind with a score of 80.73. The top three finishers remained consistent with the preliminary round, with The Cumberlands ultimately coming out on top with a total score of 93.66.

Source: Cumberland

