Cumberland Blast Six Homers to Run Win-Streak to Nine Games

LEBANON, Tenn. – March 4, 2024 – Phoenix blasts six home runs to win a home run derby against Bryan 11-8 and run the win-streak to nine games.

Cumberland (12-7) had some offensive firepower in the game with Javier Beal hitting two home runs, Toshiki Kuriya, Tim Holyk, Riley Light, and Ian Krump each hit bombs as well to make up the score. The Phoenix pushed across just one run in the game that did not come from a home run.

The Phoenix are back at it this upcoming weekend against Briar Cliff. There is rain in the forecast, so those games may be shifted around later in the week.

Source: Cumberland

