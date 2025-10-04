Culver’s Unveils New Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger

Culver’s is excited to announce the launch of its newest limited-time offering: the Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger. Available now through November 30, 2025, this bold new burger combines fresh beef, premium Wisconsin ingredients, and distinctive garlic-forward flavors.

The Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger showcases Culver’s commitment to quality with fresh beef patties available in single, double, or triple configurations. Each burger features real Wisconsin cheddar cheese, thick-cut bacon, and a creamy garlic mayo, layered with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and tangy pickles. The sandwich is served on a lightly buttered and toasted garlic herb pretzel bun, adding a unique texture and complementary garlic notes to every bite.

Pricing and Availability

The Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger is available at participating Culver’s locations nationwide through November 30, 2025. Pricing varies by location.

About Culver’s

Culver’s is a family-owned restaurant chain known for its ButterBurgers made with fresh, never frozen beef, Wisconsin cheese curds, and Fresh Frozen Custard. Founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Culver’s has grown to hundreds of locations across the United States while maintaining its commitment to quality ingredients and Midwest hospitality.

For more information, visit www.culvers.com or follow Culver’s on social media.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email