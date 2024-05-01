Culver’s Offering Single Frozen Custard Scoop for $1 Donation to FFA Chapters on May 2

Apr. 30, 2024—For the tenth straight year, Culver’s is offering guests a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations as part of its annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser on May 2, 2024. This year’s milestone event also features the one-day-only return of Culver’s How Now Brown Cow flavor of Fresh Frozen Custard, which made its debut on Scoops of Thanks Day in 2023.

Scoops of Thanks Day is a core part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers® Project, a guest-fueled initiative which supports local agricultural efforts in the communities Culver’s serves along with national organizations working to advance the industry on a broader scale, such as the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA).

Since the creation of the Thank You Farmers Project in 2013, Culver’s guests have helped the brand donate over $5 million to support agricultural education efforts, with an astounding $891,000 in donations having come directly from previous Scoops of Thanks Day fundraisers.

“Uplifting the next generation of agricultural leaders is something that means a lot to us at Culver’s, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate that with the tenth annual Scoops of Thanks Day,” said Alison Demmer, Culver’s senior marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. “We’re excited for our guests to join us on May 2 and show their support for local FFA members by making a $1 donation in exchange for a scoop of delicious Fresh Frozen Custard.”

Inspired by the Thank You Farmers Project, How Now Brown Cow is a celebration of the farm-fresh dairy that makes Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard beloved by guests. The flavor, which features Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard infused with Culver’s Signature Root Beer swirled with chopped Dove® Chocolate and chocolate cake pieces, was created especially for Scoops of Thanks Day last year and made its debut to rave reviews.

Guests can choose between How Now Brown Cow, Chocolate, or Vanilla for their single scoop in exchange for a $1 donation. This year, guests can also make their donation in exchange for a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard through the Culver’s website or on the Culver’s app. Culver’s hopes to surpass the results from last year’s Scoops of Thanks Day, on which the brand served up more than 153,000 scoops during the fundraiser at locations nationwide.

To find your nearest Culver’s location and celebrate Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver’s locations page. To learn more about Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

