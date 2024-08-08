Culver’s Introduces New JJ Watt Celebrity Meal

Aug. 5, 2024—Growing up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, JJ Watt often found himself celebrating moments big or small with a meal at Culver’s. And while a legendary football career and budding sports media presence have brought him around the world, JJ’s journey has led him right back where he started. Now, Culver’s guests nationwide can eat just like the former NFL superstar, as Culver’s is introducing the JJ’s Way meal.

Through his time playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Watt has made it a point to stop at Culver’s whenever he can—and he developed a go-to order in the process. Today through Sept. 29, guests who order the JJ’s Way meal will receive a taste of Wisconsin curated by JJ himself:

Culver’s Deluxe

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Culver’s Signature Root Beer

Turtle Sundae (with Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard)

Because Culver’s and JJ also share a passion for giving back to the communities they call home, Culver’s will make a $1 donation to the JJ Watt Foundation for every JJ’s Way meal sold (up to $100,000). The Foundation, which JJ founded in 2011, has raised over $7.1 million to support after-school athletics programs at middle schools across the nation.

“Culver’s is born and raised in Wisconsin, and we couldn’t imagine a more perfect partner for our first celebrity meal than JJ Watt,” said Julie Fussner, Culver’s chief marketing officer. “We know our guests will have a lot of fun experiencing Culver’s the way JJ does with the JJ’s Way meal—and giving back to a great cause while they do it.”

“I grew up going to Culver’s all the time, so ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard bring back a lot of great memories,” said JJ Watt. “It’s crazy to think about having my own meal at a place I’ve been visiting with my friends and family since I was a kid, and I can’t wait to share it with Culver’s guests from back home in Wisconsin to Texas to Arizona and everywhere in between.”

JJ maintains that visiting Culver’s has always made him feel like he’s at home—no matter where he is. To hear JJ describe in his own words how special it is to team up with Culver’s for the JJ’s Way meal, visit https://www.culvers.com/JJsWay.

Guests interested in ordering their JJ’s Way meal ahead of their visit can do so through the Culver’s website or on the Culver’s app. To find the nearest Culver’s location, visit the Restaurant Locator.

Source: Culver’s

