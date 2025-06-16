Culver’s Giving Away More Than 100,000 Free Sandwiches on Debut Day

As quick-service restaurants race to unveil their trendy takes on chicken, Culver’s has been quietly but tirelessly working on perfecting a long-term answer to its guests’ insatiable appetite for chicken options. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain has revamped its chicken sandwich lineup, with an array of juicier, crispier and tastier sandwiches arriving on June 16.

Led by guest feedback and research, Culver’s undertook a multi-year development process to craft its new chicken sandwiches. After extensive testing, the brand’s culinary team perfected their recipe for Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Grilled Chicken sandwiches. Each sandwich features a symphony of fresh, flavorful ingredients:

An improved chicken filet – prepared to grilled or crispy perfection

Crunchier pickle slices

Creamy mayo

Crisp lettuce and tomato

A brand-new, toasted brioche bun – the only Culver’s sandwich on this bun!

To celebrate the arrival of the new and improved sandwiches and encourage guests to experience the hype for themselves, Culver’s is giving away a free chicken sandwich to the first 100 guests who order one at all 1,000-plus restaurants on June 16. The giveaway is valid for dine-in, to-go or drive-thru orders only, and each eligible guest will have their choice of their preferred sandwich.

In testing, guests were won over by a variety of factors, especially improvements in overall flavor, juiciness and appearance of the filet and softness of the new brioche bun that take the new sandwiches to the next level.

The Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Grilled Chicken sandwiches will be part of Culver’s permanent menu at every restaurant, joining its signature array of ButterBurgers, Fresh Frozen Custard, Wisconsin Cheese Curds and much more.

Guests can order the new chicken sandwiches on the Culver’s website or app. To find the nearest Culver’s location, visit Culvers.com/locator .

Source: Restaurant News

