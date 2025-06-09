Cultivate Young Minds at the Little Gardeners Workshop at Young Harvest Farm

Little Gardeners Workshop, a Day of Dirt & Discovery at the Farm, takes place on Friday, June 13, 2025 from 9:30 – 11:10 AM at Young Harvest Farm (2955 Beulah Church Road, Arrington, TN, 37014)

Looking for a fun, hands-on adventure for your kids? Bring them to the Little Gardeners Workshop — where curiosity grows right alongside carrots!

Feed the friendly goats and chickens

Pick your own fresh flowers and make a beautiful bouquet

Weed, plant, and harvest in our kid-friendly garden

It’s a perfect day outdoors, full of nature, learning, and farm-fresh fun!

Tickets are $40.00.

More information and tickets HERE.

