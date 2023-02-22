Culinary Store Sur La Table Closes in Brentwood

Sur La Table, the culinary store, located in the Hill Center, at 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood has closed.

There was a sign placed on the door stating, “This Location has Officially Closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you these past five years. We are always open at Surlatable.com.

We don’t know the exact date the store closed. This was the only location in Tennessee.

Founded in 1972 by culinary aficionado Shirley Collins, Sur La Table was created at a time when it was difficult to find many of the premium-quality culinary tools Shirley had found on her travels.