Culaccino Shares Recipe for National Linguine Day

Franklin Italian restaurant Culaccino shares a recipe with us for National Linguine Day. Culaccino opened earlier this year in the Harpeth Square development in downtown Franklin.
Culaccino makes all of the pasta served in the restaurant from scratch but in this recipe Chef/owner Frank Pullara shared, you can use store-bought pasta for the dish.
If you are looking to visit the quaint restaurant, you can find them at 104 East Main Street, Franklin.
Linguine with Clams
INGREDIENTS:
•4oz linguine pasta
•7-9 clams; Manila or Littleneck (rinsed well)
•2 cloves garlic, sliced
•1/4 tsp. red chili flakes
•1 each arbol chili
•1 each bay leaf
•1/4 c white wine
•4 oz fish broth
•1 tbls. butter
•2 tbls parsley, chopped
•2 oz extra virgin olive oil
•1/2 oz Pecorino Romano, sliced
METHOD:
•In a pot, bring to boil salted water.
•In a sauté pan, heat up oil, add sliced garlic and chili flakes, Sauté until garlic is toasted to a golden brown.
•Add clams, arbol chili, and bay leaf, and deglaze with white wine. Simmer for a couple of minutes or until raw liquor is cooked out.
•Add fish broth and cover pan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes or until clams open up.
•At this point, cook pasta in boiling water. Once pasta is cooked, add to clams and broth with half the parsley, butter, salt, and pepper. Simmer for a couple of minutes so the starch from the pasta help gives the broth some depth.
•Plate in a bowl and garnish with shaved pecorino cheese, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil.
