Culaccino Opens Location at Nashville Yards

Since opening in downtown Franklin in 2021, locally owned Culaccino has expanded to Nashville Yards, with its second location now open at 900 Commerce Street.

With more than two decades of experience, Frank Pullara moved from Naples, Florida, to Middle Tennessee in 2020 to open Culaccino – a place to celebrate family, food and heartfelt memories.

Signature dishes like house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas alongside family recipes inspired by Pullara’s childhood memories in the kitchen round out Culaccino’s robust menu. Craft cocktails and a global wine list offer an enhanced dining experience, while the outdoor patio, bar, and generous indoor dining space offer ample room for parties of any size, whether visiting for a casual weeknight dinner with the kids or a special occasion. Named after the Italian word for the “lasting impression” a cold glass leaves on a wooden table, the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere and approachable cuisine will leave just as big of a mark on its guests, as the guests will leave on Culaccino.

Hours of operation are Monday – Wednesday, 4:30 PM – 10 PM, Thursday – Saturday. 4:30 PM – 1 AM, and Sunday 4:30 PM – 9:00 PM.

Parking tip: The restaurant host stand will have a QR code that provides 2-hour validation in the East Garage. The entrance addresses are 130 10th Avenue N (takes you to P3 to self-park) and 170 10th Avenue N (valet entrance). After two hours, additional charges will. be applied.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email