CTGrace, a boutique opens in downtown Franklin today, Friday, September 10th. CTGrace, located in the Harpeth Square development, is a woman’s boutique offering brands like Lack of Color, Odd People, Le Specs, Phillip Allen Hefner, Olive & Pique, Liverpool, Sam Edelman, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.
The boutique is owned by Colleen Burke who moved to Franklin almost ten years ago with her family and stated on social media, there’s no better place than she could have dreamed to start a business.
The grand opening event will take place from 4 pm – 9 pm at 122 E Main Street on Friday, September 10th.
Announcing their grand opening on social media, they shared, “Mark your calendars because we are finally having our GRAND OPENING- Grab your friends and join us on September 10th for lots of fun, drinks, music, and of course… SHOPPING.”
For the latest updates, visit CTGrace, a boutique on Facebook.
