Crush Yard Announces New Brentwood Location with Pickleball, Arcade & More

Crush Yard, the “eatertainment” innovator, recently signed a lease for its 3rd corporate location at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 300 Franklin Road in Brentwood.

This 33,400-square-foot space will feature eight indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant and full bar, private event space, and an arcade. The grand opening is anticipated for the first quarter of 2025.

“Nashville’s my home and pickleball’s my passion,” says NFL great and Music City resident Golden Tate. “Crush Yard is the perfect place to celebrate both and enjoy time with family and friends.”

Having been named the “Best Place to Play Pickleball” in Charleston, Crush Yard has been selling out leagues and tournaments since opening its first location in Mount Pleasant, SC last September. With app-driven food & beverage purchases, court reservations, class & tournament registrations, its innovative tech provides maximum convenience. Executive Chef Brandon Buck’s “elevated comfort food” has quickly become a Charleston favorite. A self-pour “Beer Island” features 36 varieties on tap and Crush Yard’s full bar will offer cocktails, mocktails, a curated wine selection and a great place to catch up with friends.

While everyone is welcome at Crush Yard, members receive additional perks including tons of free play, discounted food & drink and other insider privileges. Fostering community is Crush Yard’s DNA with Crush weekly programs and monthly events such as glow in the dark pickleball, countless sports viewing parties on TVs everywhere, trivia nights, cornhole and more. The 2nd corporate location, Crush Yard Orlando, near Walt Disney World is under construction with opening planned for Q4 2024. Those who sign up for memberships pre-opening in Nashville & Orlando lock in lower pricing for their first year. Additionally, Crush Yard’s first members get the opportunity to preview the new facilities before the general public.

“Most people associate country music with Nashville, but I think of pickleball!” says Matt Manasse, the game’s beloved “Coach to the Stars.” “The sport has just exploded around the city and Crush Yard Brentwood will give the area the pickleball hub it deserves.”

“An unbeatable location in one of America’s most exciting cities will give locals and Nashville’s many visitors an unforgettable experience,” adds Craig Coyne, Chief Strategy Officer for Crush Yard. “There’s nothing else like it in the state.”

Crush Yard investors include Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, John Zimmer, Founder of Lyft, Grammy Award winning artist Wyclef Jean, and NFL legends Brian Dawkins, AJ Green, Golden Tate and many other notable names.

