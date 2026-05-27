Crush Yard Announces Grand Opening Specials for New Brentwood Location

Pickleball facility Crush Yard has announced grand opening discounts for its new Brentwood location at 330 Franklin Road, in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center. This is the third national location for Crush Yard. Click for More News

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for June 1st at 11 am. In celebration of the ribbon cutting, there will be specials all week.

Monday, June 1: The first 25 guests receive a complimentary 3-month Crush Player Pass (exclusive to new guests who do not currently hold a pass).

Tuesday, June 2: Half-price court reservations all day.

Wednesday, June 3: All shareables will be 2 for $15.

Thursday, June 4: Give Back Day – Crush Yard is proud to support Friends of Monroe Carell, which provides non-medical support to patients and families to help make their time at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital easier by bringing the comforts of home right to the hospital.

Friday, June 5 – Saturday, June 6: DJ from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, plus special Eat & Play Package: Eat & Play Combo: $50 – Includes: Court Reservation, Paddles and Balls, $25 Dining Credit

Sunday, June 7: Kids eat free with an adult entree purchase (max 2 kids, 2 adults)

Hours of operation will be Monday-Sunday, 6 am until 10 pm. Kitchen hours will be Sunday-Thursday, noon until 9 pm; Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm. Find more information here.