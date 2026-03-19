Crunch Fitness to Open New Franklin Location

Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Franklin at 1735 Galleria Boulevard, according to its site. That address is also home to Urban Air, Gabe’s, and Electronic Express.

On social media, CrunchCoolSprings shared, “CRUNCH IS COMING TO COOL SPRINGS SUMMER 2026!”

At this time, there is no specific open date shared, but you can become a founding member for $1, and the first month is free. Memberships start at $9.95; however, the deal is only available to the first 500 members.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, a sample listing of classes was shared online here. In addition, you will find hydromassage, tanning, red-light therapy, saunas, and personal trainers. Projected hours for the gym shared will be Monday-Thursday, 5 am until 11 pm, Friday-Saturday, 7 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, 5 am until 11 pm.

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