Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 22-27, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CUP (NEW)

Layers of smooth milk chocolate and fresh strawberries.

DUBAI-STYLE CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CUP (NEW)

Layers of smooth milk chocolate, pistachio cream, crunchy toasted Kataifi pieces, and fresh strawberries

FUNNEL CAKE COOKIE (NEW)

A buttery cookie rolled and baked in golden cookie butter crumbs, baked with sweetened condensed milk, then finished with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE COOKIE (NEW)

A lemon sugar cookie topped with a swirl of lemon and strawberry buttercream and finished with slices of fresh lemon and fresh strawberry.

FRIED COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE (NEW)

A buttery cookie stuffed with a whole cookies & cream cookie, rolled in a golden streusel, topped with a sweet butter glaze and extra streusel, then finished with a drizzle of cookies & cream glaze.

COTTON CANDY COOKIE

A fluffy vanilla cookie covered in cotton candy cream cheese frosting, with a sprinkle of popping candy.

CARAMEL APPLE COOKIE

A cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, a drizzle of caramel, and a house-made cinnamon streusel.

CHURRO COOKIE

A cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

CLASSICS MENU

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A classic warm brown sugar cookie loaded with melty milk chocolate chips and rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

A classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A classic chocolate cookie packed with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

S’MORES COOKIE

A classic graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

THINS:

CAKE BATTER COOKIE THINS

Two thin cake batter cookies complete with rainbow sprinkles, caramelized edges, and chewy centers.

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