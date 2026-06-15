Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 15-20, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

ROOT BEER FLOAT COOKIE (NEW)

A marbled vanilla bean and root beer cookie topped with a swirl of creamy vanilla bean and root beer mousse.

CHOCOLATE TOFFEE TRES LECHES CAKE FT. HEATH

A chocolate cake soaked in melty caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped HEATH pieces.

COOKIES & CREAM GRILL-IT COOKIE (NEW)

A cookies & cream skillet cookie topped with a swirl of chocolate cookies & cream mousse, finished with a semi-sweet chocolate grill design and gummy bears on a skewer.

EVERYTHING BUT THE DAD JOKES COOKIE (NEW)

An original cookie packed with candy pieces and peanut butter chips, topped with a melted peanut butter pool and crunchy peanut butter-coated potato chips, and finished with pops of more candy pieces.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP COOKIE FT. REESE’S

A classic peanut butter cookie topped with a pool of melted peanut butter chips, drizzled with gooey milk chocolate, and sprinkled with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.

DUBAI-STYLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE (ENCORE)

A decadent chocolate cheesecake nestled on a chocolate graham crust, topped with crispy Kataifi and pistachio filling, a drizzle of pistachio cream, and a dollop of whipped cream.

CLASSICS MENU

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A classic warm brown sugar cookie loaded with melty milk chocolate chips and rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

A classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A classic chocolate cookie packed with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

S’MORES COOKIE

A classic graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

THINS:

OATMEAL COOKIE THINS

Two thin, chewy, cinnamon-packed oatmeal cookies with buttery, caramelized edges.

Source: Crumbl