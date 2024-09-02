Crumbl Weekly Menu Through September 7, 2024

Crumbl latest limited-time cookies for the week of September 2-7, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Banana Bread – A fluffy banana bread loaf topped with a crunch of brown sugar and cinnamon-packed streusel.
The Afterlife Cake – A ghostly two-tiered dark chocolate cake layered with vanilla and dark chocolate cream cheese frosting, naturally colored by rich dark cocoa, and finished with sprinkles and a special-edition topper.
Churro – A warm cookie bursting with cinnamon flavor and topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
Strawberry Shortcake Cookie – A cakey cookie topped with silky whipped cream, freshly chopped strawberries, and a house-made strawberry jam.
Triple Chocolate Chip – A chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chunks, creamy white chips, and milk chocolate chips.
