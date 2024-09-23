Crumbl Weekly Menu Through September 28, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of September 23-28, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Confetti Cake – Two fluffy tiers of cake batter confetti cake generously layered with smooth vanilla buttercream and crowned with a dash of vibrant rainbow sprinkles.

Birthday Cake – A thick cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO® cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Peanut Butter ft. – A peanut butter cookie studded with chopped SNICKERS®, topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious SNICKERS® pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle.

Caramel Shortbread – A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

The Original Pink Sugar – Our original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email