Crumbl Weekly Menu Through September 27, 2025

CONFETTI CAKE

Two fluffy tiers of cake batter confetti cake are generously layered with smooth vanilla buttercream and crowned with a dash of vibrant rainbow sprinkles.

BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE FT. OREO®

A thick cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO® cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

THE ORIGINAL PINK SUGAR COOKIE

An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

HAZELNUT SEA SALT COOKIE

A browned butter cookie drizzled and stuffed with melty hazelnut spread and a dash of sea salt.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

SECRET MENU (DOUBLE SWEET WEEK!)

Discover the Secret Menu—new every week! Each store serves a unique, locally chosen flavor. Check the Flavor Map in the app to see what’s baking near you.

