Crumbl Weekly Menu Through September 14, 2024



Crumbl latest limited-time desserts for the week of September 9-14, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Tres Leches Cake ft. – A lightly spiced cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter, fresh whipped cream, Lotus Biscoff® cookie pieces, and a drizzle of melted Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter.

Lemon Cake – Two tiers of fluffy, lemon cake layered with a lemon curd, lemon cream cheese frosting, and garnished with a lemon slice.

Banoffee Pie – A chilled, buttery graham pie cookie topped with gooey caramel, swirled banana buttercream, whipped cream peaks, and a sprinkle of dark chocolate shavings.

Chocolate Crumb – A rich chocolate cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a sprinkle of even more OREO® cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Classic Peanut Butter – An iconic cookie bursting with peanut butter and embellished with a classic cross-hatch pattern.

Source: Crumbl

