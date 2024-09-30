Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 5, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of September 30 through October 5, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Brownie Sundae – A gooey brownie cradled by crisp chocolatey edges, topped with velvety vanilla mousse, smothered in warm fudge, and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a cherry on top.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake – A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a MINI OREO® cookie. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip – A thick cinnamon oatmeal cookie filled with layers of melty milk chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Cake Cookie – A warm and fluffy pumpkin spiced cookie layered with cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

