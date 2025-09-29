Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 4, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from September 29 through October 4, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

TRIPLE BERRY SHORTCAKE (NEW)

A double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made triple berry jam.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE FT. OREO®

A chocolate cookie popping with OREO® cookie pieces and peanut butter chips, topped with a decadent peanut butter mousse and a mini OREO® cookie.

MOLTEN LAVA COOKIE

A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

CONFETTI CAKE COOKIE

A sugar cookie mixed with a burst of confetti sprinkles, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a dash of confetti sprinkles.

PUMPKIN PIE COOKIE

A buttery pie crust cookie with spiced pumpkin pie filling finished with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

SECRET MENU

Discover the Secret Menu—new every week! Each store serves a unique, locally chosen flavor. Check the Flavor Map in the app to see what’s baking near you.

