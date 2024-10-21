Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 26, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of October 21-26, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Banana Upside Down Cake – A warm banana cake drenched in a toffee glaze, topped with a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream dollop, and then finished with a drizzle of more toffee glaze.

Pink Velvet Cake Cookie – A velvety cake batter cookie topped with a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting and pink velvet cookie crumbs.

Confetti Milkshake – A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.

Kentucky Butter Cake – A yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze.

Sticky Bun – A buttery cookie stuffed with cinnamon sugar filling, then topped with butterscotch caramel and a crunch of pecan streusel.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email