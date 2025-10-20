Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 25, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from October 20-25, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
DUBAI CHOCOLATE BROWNIE
A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.
TRES LECHES CAKE
A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie packed with white drops and topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.
CEREAL MILK COOKIE
A soft cereal-inspired sugar cookie brushed with a milky glaze and topped with vibrant, fruity cereal.
ORIGINAL M&M’S® COOKIE
A tried-and-true cookie packed with sweet and crispy M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies.
BANANA BREAD COOKIE
A soft, fluffy banana cookie infused with brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, then finished with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
More Eat & Drink
Please join our FREE Newsletter