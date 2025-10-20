Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 25, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from October 20-25, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

DUBAI CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.

TRES LECHES CAKE

A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie packed with white drops and topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.

CEREAL MILK COOKIE

A soft cereal-inspired sugar cookie brushed with a milky glaze and topped with vibrant, fruity cereal.

ORIGINAL M&M’S® COOKIE

A tried-and-true cookie packed with sweet and crispy M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies.

BANANA BREAD COOKIE

A soft, fluffy banana cookie infused with brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, then finished with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

