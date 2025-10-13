Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 18, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from October 13-18, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

PUMPKIN SQUARE

A moist, fluffy pumpkin square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter, smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with a sprinkle of warm spice.

CARAMEL SHORTBREAD COOKIE FT. TWIX®

A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

STRAWBERRY MILK COOKIE FT. PIROULINE®

A chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline® wafer straw.

RED VELVET CUPCAKE COOKIE

A red velvet cookie topped with a swirl of delicious vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of crumbly red velvet cookie crumbs.

GALAXY BROWNIE COOKIE

A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

