Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 11, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from October 6-11, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

BENSON BOONE’S MOONBEAM ICE CREAM COOKIE

A mystical, magical chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.

BISCOFF® PIE (NEW)

A Biscoff®–infused cream cheese pie filling served on a crunchy Biscoff® crust, finished with a pool of smooth Biscoff® spread, dollops of fresh whipped cream, and a crunchy Biscoff® cookie.

BLUE MONSTER COOKIE FT. CHIPS AHOY!®

A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Pieces, then topped with creamy blue vanilla frosting and a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie.

BROOKIE COOKIE

A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

RASPBERRY BUTTER CAKE COOKIE

A soft butter cake cookie infused with a burst of raspberry, finished with a buttery glaze, silky raspberry topping, and a swirl of creamy white buttercream.

CHURRO COOKIE

A warm cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

SECRET MENU

Discover the Secret Menu—new every week! Each store serves a unique, locally chosen flavor. Check the Flavor Map in the app to see what’s baking near you.

