Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 9, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of November 4-9, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Butter Cake – A warm, gooey butter cake baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a delectable buttery glaze and a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Blossom – An iconic peanut butter cookie rolled in white sugar and decorated with a rich swoop of fudge frosting.

Strawberry Cupcake – A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.

New York Cheesecake – A chilled buttery graham cracker cookie swirled with vanilla cheesecake frosting and sprinkled with a graham cracker streusel.

The Original Pink Sugar – Our original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

