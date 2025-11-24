Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 29, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from November 24-29, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

BISCOFF® PIE

A Biscoff®–infused cream cheese pie filling served on a crunchy Biscoff® crust, finished with a pool of smooth Biscoff® spread, dollops of fresh whipped cream, and a crunchy Biscoff® cookie.

COOKIES & CREAM PIE

A chilled pie with a cookies & cream crust, smooth cookies & cream filling, and a finish of whipped cream and crunchy cookie crumbs.

RASPBERRY CREAM PIE

A velvety whipped cheesecake pie filling served on a buttery graham crust, topped with fresh, tart house-made raspberry jam and dollops of whipped cream.

BROOKIE PIE

A classic semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie cradling a house-made brownie topped with a scoop of fresh vanilla bean mousse and drizzled with semi-sweet chocolate.

FRENCH SILK PIE

A chilled, creamy chocolate mousse pie laid over a cookies & cream crust and crowned with decorative whipped cream and chocolate curls.

PUMPKIN CREAM PIE

A lightly spiced, velvety whipped pumpkin cheesecake filling nestled on a classic graham cracker crust, crowned with decorative dollops of spiced whipped cream, and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE FT. OREO® x REESE’S

An OREO® pie crust, layered with creamy peanut butter filling packed with OREO® Cookie pieces and REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, topped with swirls of whipped cream, and sprinkled with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and OREO® Cookie pieces.

Source: Crumbl

