Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 22, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from November 17-22, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

COOKIES & CREAM TRES LECHES CAKE

A fluffy dark chocolate cake soaked in classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and finished with a sprinkle of cookies & cream streusel.

BANANA PUDDING

Creamy banana-packed layers of velvety vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream and wafer crumbs.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP SKILLET COOKIE FT. REESE’S

A peanut butter cookie topped with Peanut Butter Cup mousse, drizzled with melted milk chocolate, and topped with more Peanut Butter Cup pieces.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE COOKIE

A rich, fudgy brownie cookie draped in glossy chocolate glaze and crowned with decadent brownie bites.

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE COOKIE

A warm blueberry pancake cookie topped with a blueberry buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

ICED OATMEAL COOKIE

A cinnamon oatmeal cookie smothered with a delicious vanilla cream cheese glaze.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email