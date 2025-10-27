Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 1, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are available from October 27 to November 1, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
GRAVEYARD MENU (NEW)
This Halloween week menu comes with a spooky surprise! Each store has one Graveyard flavor making a comeback after years in the Crumbl afterlife. 👻 Open the Crumbl App to see which one is haunting your store!
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE FT. REESE’S PIECES (NEW)
A rich, fudge-y brownie packed with chopped REESE’S PIECES, topped with a swirl of fluffy peanut butter frosting, an extra sprinkle of chopped REESE’S PIECES, and a drizzle of silky milk chocolate.
COOKIE DOUGH COOKIE
A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and finished with chunks of cookie dough.
HALLOWEEN CONFETTI MILKSHAKE COOKIE (NEW)
A confetti sugar cookie rolled in white, orange, and black sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE COOKIE
A chilled buttery graham cookie layered with pumpkin cheesecake frosting and graham cracker streusel topping.
FRENCH TOAST COOKIE
A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
DIRT CAKE COOKIE
A dark chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs, swirled with fudge frosting, sprinkled with chocolate streusel, and finished with a gummy worm.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky — a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
