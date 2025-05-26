Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 31, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from May 26-31, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

STRAWBERRY CAKE

Two layers of fluffy strawberry cake stacked and topped with a swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting, all made with delicious house-made jam.

SUGAR COOKIE FT. MOTHER’S® CIRCUS ANIMAL®

A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white drops then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

CHOCOLATE CAKE COOKIE

A rich chocolate cake cookie topped with smooth chocolate fudge frosting and shaved dark chocolate curls.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and cool blueberry topping.

COOKIE DOUGH COOKIE

A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and finished with chunks of cookie dough.

TRES LECHES CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon—available all month long!

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

