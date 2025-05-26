Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 31, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
crumbl may 26-31
Photo from Crumbl


Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 26-31, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

STRAWBERRY CAKE
Two layers of fluffy strawberry cake stacked and topped with a swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting, all made with delicious house-made jam.

SUGAR COOKIE FT. MOTHER’S® CIRCUS ANIMAL®
A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white drops then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

CHOCOLATE CAKE COOKIE
A rich chocolate cake cookie topped with smooth chocolate fudge frosting and shaved dark chocolate curls.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE
A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and cool blueberry topping.

COOKIE DOUGH COOKIE
A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and finished with chunks of cookie dough.

TRES LECHES CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)
A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon—available all month long!

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here