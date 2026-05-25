Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 25-30, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

PEANUT BUTTER CUP BROWNIE COOKIE ft. REESE’S (NEW)

A brownie cookie filled with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, topped and baked with brownie batter, then crowned with extra REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and a warm peanut butter drizzle.

COOKIES & CREAM KRISPY BAR

A large classic krispy bar made even more scrumptious with a mix of cookies & cream pieces and melty white drops.

BISCOFF® CHEESECAKE

A luscious cheesecake bursting with warm spices and crunchy Biscoff® cookie pieces, baked on a buttery Biscoff® cookie crust, then topped with a sprinkle of crushed Biscoff® cookies, a glossy pool of melted Biscoff® cookie butter, and fresh whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A chilly cheesecake cookie with a buttery graham base, vanilla cream cheese frosting, house-made strawberry jam, and graham cracker crumbs.

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

A tender oatmeal cookie, warmly spiced with cinnamon and loaded with soft, plump raisins.

LEMON POPPY SEED COOKIE

A zesty lemon cookie mixed with poppy seeds, loaded with lemon filling, and then smothered in lemon almond glaze.

CLASSICS MENU

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (NEW)

A classic warm brown sugar cookie loaded with melty milk chocolate chips and rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

A classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

S’MORES COOKIE

A classic graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A classic chocolate cookie packed with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

THINS:

S’MORES COOKIE THINS (NOW AVAILABLE ALL WEEK!)

Two thin, chewy, buttery graham cookies baked with a melty marshmallow and topped with milk chocolate drizzle.