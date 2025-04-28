Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 3, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from April 28 to May 3, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE FT. OREO®

A thick cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO® cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM BAR COOKIE

A chilled cookie packed with strawberry and vanilla, layered with whipped white drop buttercream, and topped with a strawberry and vanilla streusel crunch.

BROOKIE COOKIE

A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

DULCE DE LECHE COOKIE

A deliciously spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche and a dollop of frosting.

BUTTER CAKE

A warm, gooey butter cake baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a delectable buttery glaze and a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream.

CARROT CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

Two layers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, complete with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with chopped pecans.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

