Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 18-23, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

CARMELITA COOKIE (NEW)

Layers of vanilla oat streusel, caramel, and chocolate baked together and drizzled with more caramel.

BLUE MONSTER COOKIE FT. CHIPS AHOY!®

A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Pieces, then topped with creamy blue vanilla frosting and a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie.

MOLTEN LAVA COOKIE

A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

LEMON CAKE

A double layer of tender lemon cake, stacked with lemon curd and lemon cream cheese frosting, then garnished with a fresh lemon slice.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CAKE BATTER COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

THINS:

COOKIES & CREAM THIN

Thin, chewy chocolate cookies baked with cookies & cream pieces, drizzled with white drops, and complete with crispy edges.

Source: Crumbl