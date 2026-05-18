Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 18-23, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News
CARMELITA COOKIE (NEW)
Layers of vanilla oat streusel, caramel, and chocolate baked together and drizzled with more caramel.
BLUE MONSTER COOKIE FT. CHIPS AHOY!®
A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Pieces, then topped with creamy blue vanilla frosting and a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie.
MOLTEN LAVA COOKIE
A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
LEMON CAKE
A double layer of tender lemon cake, stacked with lemon curd and lemon cream cheese frosting, then garnished with a fresh lemon slice.
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CAKE BATTER COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
A classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.
THINS:
COOKIES & CREAM THIN
Thin, chewy chocolate cookies baked with cookies & cream pieces, drizzled with white drops, and complete with crispy edges.
Source: Crumbl
Please join our FREE Newsletter